11 AP preseason No. 1 teams that won national championship The AP Poll will be released Monday, and it will pose an interesting challenge for the team ranked No. 1. Will they became the 12th school to start and finish in that top spot? Either Clemson or Alabama has started No. 1 in the AP Poll every since 2016. The Tigers and Crimson Tide are good bets to start in the top two spots this season. MORE: SN Preseason Top 25 Since the AP released a preseason poll in 1950, a total of 11 teams that started No. 1 went on to win the AP national championship. Alabama is the last team to do it. The Crimson Tide won the national championship as a preseason No. 1 in 2017. Alabama, however, did not win it all in 2010, 2013, 2016 or 2018. Who are those teams that started and finished No. 1? Let's take a closer look:

1 Tennessee (1951) Record: 10-1 Coach: Robert Neyland Season: Halfback Hank Lauricella, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, and defensive end Doug Atkins led the Volunteers to a 10-0 regular season and SEC championship. Tennessee was awarded the AP national title before the Sugar Bowl, which it lost to No. 3 Maryland 28-13.

2 Michigan State (1952) Record: 9-0 Coach: Biggie Munn Season: The Spartans opened with a 27-13 win against Michigan and yielded the top spot in the AP Poll for just one week. Michigan State beat No. 17 Penn State, No. 8 Purdue and No. 6 Notre Dame. The Spartans allowed just 9.3 points per game.

3 Oklahoma (1956) Record: 10-0 Coach: Bud Wilkinson Season: The Sooners won the second of back-to-back national championships and held the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll all but two weeks. Quarterback Jimmy Harris (482 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT) and the backfield of Tommy McDonald (853 yards, 12 TDs) and Clendon Thomas (817 yards, 4 TDs) rolled up 46.6 points per game and allowed just 5.1. MORE: Ranking every Game of the Century

4 Oklahoma (1974) Record: 11-0 Coach: Barry Switzer Season: The Sooners fell to No. 3 in the poll after opening with a 28-11 win against Baylor, but Oklahoma won the rest of its games with an overwhelming wishbone offense led by quarterback Steve Davis and halfback Joe Washington. Oklahoma averaged 43.0 points per game and was the only unbeaten team in 1974.

5 Oklahoma (1975) Record: 11-1 Coach: Barry Switzer Season: Outland and Lombardi Award winner Lee Roy Selmon led a nasty defense. The Sooners started 8-0 before losing 23-3 to Kansas on Nov. 8. Oklahoma bounced back to beat No. 18 Missouri and No. 2 Nebraska and entered the Orange Bowl against No. 5 Michigan ranked No. 3. Oklahoma won 14-6, and losses by No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Texas A&M allowed the Sooners to claim another national title.

6 Alabama (1978) Record: 11-1 Coach: Bear Bryant Season: The Crimson Tide shook off a Sept. 23 loss to No. 7 USC to win their next eight games to set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. A legendary goal-line stand gave Bryant his fifth of six national championships at Alabama.

7 Oklahoma (1985) Record: 11-1 Coach: Barry Switzer Season: Quarterback Jamelle Holieway led the offense. Butkus Award winner Brian Bosworth and Lombardi Award winner Tony Casillas anchored the Sooners’ defense. Oklahoma lost to Miami, Fla. in October, but the Sooners didn’t lose again and beat No. 1 Penn State in the Orange Bowl 25-10 to claim the national championship.

8 Florida State (1993) Record: 12-1 Coach: Bobby Bowden Season: Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward led the Seminoles in a memorable season that’s still talked about. Florida State lost at No. 2 Notre Dame on Nov. 13, but the Irish lost the following week to No. 12 Boston College. The Seminoles won the AP vote after beating No. 2 Nebraska 18-16 in the Orange Bowl.

9 Florida State (1999) Record: 12-0 Coach: Bobby Bowden Season: The Seminoles left no doubt by going wire-to-wire as the No. 1 in the AP Poll. Chris Weinke and Peter Warrick propelled a high-scoring offense that averaged 38.2 points per game. Florida State beat No. 2 Virginia Tech 46-29 in the Sugar Bowl.

10 USC (2004) Record: 13-0 Coach: Pete Carroll Season: The defending AP national champions from 2003 were even better the next season. USC averaged 38.2 points per game, and Matt Leinart won the Heisman Trophy. That set up a BCS championship matchup against Oklahoma, which went wire-to-wire at No. 2. The Trojans won 55-19. USC later forfeited the BCS championship but is still recognized as the AP national champion.