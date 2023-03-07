Ten aims to prove Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations in defamation case over Lisa Wilkinson interview

Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

Network Ten will seek to prove the truth of Brittany Higgins’ allegations of rape and says its team of experienced and competent journalists relied on multiple sources of information, took great lengths to verify and check the story, and repeatedly sought a response from Bruce Lehrmann prior to publication, according to defence documents filed on Tuesday.

Lehrmann is suing the network and star broadcaster Lisa Wilkinson over an interview with Higgins broadcast in February 2021 and related publications.

He says the broadcasts defamed him by suggesting he raped Higgins in the office of Linda Reynolds, a former minister and their then boss, in Parliament House in 2019.

In its defence, Network Ten has adopted a similar approach to Wilkinson, who is being represented by a separate legal team.

Related: Bruce Lehrmann v Lisa Wilkinson: what is the defamation case about and how might it play out?

The broadcaster, represented by Thomson Geer Lawyers, has argued that Lehrmann was not identified in the broadcasts and therefore cannot have been defamed.

Network Ten, like Wilkinson, is also raising a truth defence and will seek to prove the imputation that Lehrmann raped Higgins.

The publications occurred too early for Network Ten to seek to use the new public interest defence, which started in most jurisdictions in July 2021, just after the initial Higgins stories.

But Network Ten will seek to rely on qualified privilege, which is available to publications in the public interest where journalists and publishers have acted reasonably.

Network Ten has laid out a series of steps its reporting team took to factcheck, verify and seek responses to the story.

It said the story was of “interest or apparent interest” to the public because, among other things, it concerned an allegation of rape in a minister’s office at parliament after hours, the government’s handling of the allegation and “allegations of a political cover-up by the government”.

Story continues

The broadcaster said its reporting team, made up of “experienced and competent journalists”, acted reasonably, including by engaging in lengthy and repeated conversations with Higgins and her partner, David Sharaz, and having her sign a release form and statutory declaration attesting to the truth of her allegations.

It said it also relied on other documents, including photographs, Uber records, email correspondence and text messages, and interviewed a string of others who had knowledge of Higgins’ allegations.

The broadcaster kept knowledge of the story tightly held, according to its defence. It kept the production team small, codenamed it “Enviro”, and kept all documents, scripts, recordings and edited videos off the shared server.

“In light of the seriousness of Higgins’ allegations, Ten decided prior to recording the unedited interview to not name Lehrmann as the alleged perpetrator in the matters complained of and instead referred to him as a ‘senior male advisor’, ‘senior male colleague’, ‘senior colleague’ or ‘senior staffer’,” the defence says. “Ten took care not to inadvertently identify any other person as the alleged perpetrator. Lehrmann’s name was not used with the broader production team.”

It also said it took care to “distinguish between suspicions, allegations and proven facts in the questions that were put to Higgins by Wilkinson. That included by repeated use of the words ‘claims’, ‘allegations’, ‘alleged rapist’, ‘alleged incident’, ‘alleged rape’, ‘the man you say raped you’, ‘alleged assault’ and ‘if everything you say is true’”.

Lehrmann alleges the Network Ten broadcasts carried four defamatory imputations, including that he “raped Brittany Higgins in defence minister Linda Reynolds’ office in 2019” and that he “continued to rape Brittany Higgins after she woke up mid-rape and was crying and telling him to stop at least half a dozen times”.

He has consistently denied the rape allegation, maintaining that no sexual activity took place between himself and Higgins. He pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent at an earlier criminal trial, which was aborted due to juror misconduct. A second trial was not pursued due to serious concerns about Higgins’ mental health.

Related: Bruce Lehrmann could face cross-examination in two weeks over Lisa Wilkinson defamation case timing

The first hurdle to Lehrmann’s pursuit of a defamation claim against Network Ten, Wilkinson, News Corp and journalist Samantha Maiden is the time limit that typically applies to such cases. Defamation proceedings must usually begin within 12 months of the defamatory publication, but Lehrmann is well outside that limitation period in this case.

He will argue that the time limit should be extended. The Guardian revealed last week that Lehrmann will likely face cross-examination, including from Wilkinson’s barrister, Sue Chrysanthou SC, on 16 March on his reasons for delay. It would be the first time that Lehrmann has given evidence in open court.

If he convinces the court to extend the limitation period, Lehrmann will be able to proceed with his case. One element he must prove is that he was identified.

He is arguing that he was identifiable regardless of not being named and that the publishers invited their readers and viewers to speculate on his identity. Lehrmann was eventually named in the media later in 2021, but argues his identity would have been known to political associates, friends and family prior to then.

Lehrmann is expected to have to give evidence in the defamation trials, if they proceed, to demonstrate he has suffered hurt and harm as a result of publications.

He is arguing the “respondents were recklessly indifferent to the truth or falsity of the imputations” and alleges he was not given a reasonable opportunity to respond.