Temu Sources From The Best Suppliers and Merchants Globally

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu, an e-commerce platform that offers affordable products to its consumers year-round, is excited to start a brand new year with even more value-for-money merchandise for consumers by leveraging the international sourcing network of its parent company, PDD Holdings.



Consumers can enjoy some of the best prices for a wide range of merchandise on Temu, the Boston-based e-commerce company that has made it a mission to offer quality products at affordable price points to suit all needs.

“At Temu, we believe consumers deserve the best value for their shopping dollars all year round. That’s why we offer quality products at reasonable prices all year, and not just during the year-end holiday season,” said a Temu spokesman.

Established in September 2022, Temu means “Team up, Price down”. It has made a strong impression on consumers through its combination of affordability, responsive customer service, dependable fulfillment practices, and wallet-friendly promotions. With a selection of merchandise spanning 29 main categories and over 250 sub-categories, Temu offers a vast array of products to meet a wide range of needs and wants, all at highly competitive prices.

Temu benefits from access to the global network of Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings, which has over a decade of experience in commerce and has built a vast network of over 11 million suppliers globally and developed reliable logistics capabilities.

With the support of PDD Holdings, Temu is able to take advantage of its parent company's global supplier and partner network, as well as its economies of scale, to provide its customers with the highest-quality products at the best prices. Additionally, Temu is able to build upon PDD Holdings' logistics capabilities to offer its customers the most optimal shopping experience.

About Temu

Temu is a Boston-based e-commerce platform featuring the widest selection of affordable quality merchandise from global brands, suppliers, and manufacturers. Temu is built on the four core values of empowerment, diversity and inclusion, integrity, and social responsibility, which we believe are integral to the success of our business.

Story continues

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Temu, an e-commerce marketplace for North American consumers, and Pinduoduo, a leading social commerce platform. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

CONTACT: media@temu.com



