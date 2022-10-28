Temu Offers Early Access to Black Friday Sale With Up to 70% Off Wholesale Prices

Temu
·2 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu, the online marketplace that offers wholesale prices to retail buyers, launched a “Black Friday Early Access” promotion to offer customers up to 70% off selected merchandise.

Visitors to www.temu.com and Temu’s mobile apps (iOS and Android) can click into the “Black Friday Early Access” banner to browse the curated selection of products across categories including electronics, homeware, fashion, beauty and sports.

The promotion is slated to end on Oct. 31.

To ensure that buyers get their purchases promptly, Temu introduced an express shipment option that cuts delivery times to a week. Orders above $99 qualify for free express shipment. Buyers can also choose to pay a flat fee of $12.90 for the expedited shipment if the order value is under $99. The normal shipping option takes 7 to 15 business days.

The express shipment option follows Temu’s announcement last week that it will compensate consumers if deliveries are late. About 80% of orders reach the buyers within 10 days under the normal delivery schedule.

Consumers can see the shipment statistics on the individual product listings before they place their orders. The statistics include details on how many other users have purchased the same item, saved it in their shopping carts, and how many items are left in stock. Buyers also enjoy free returns for 90 days from the date of purchase under Temu’s Purchase Protection Program.

About Temu:

Temu is a global online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world’s top manufacturers to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and at any quantity. Part of the Nasdaq-listed PDD Group, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD:

PDD is the parent company of Pinduoduo, which operates one of the largest agriculture platforms in China, and Temu, which is an online marketplace in the U.S. offering quality merchandise from top manufacturers, merchants and brands globally to consumers at affordable prices. PDD has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2018.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0ce7cfb-c5a3-447b-b618-9105dd65c477

CONTACT: media@temu.com


