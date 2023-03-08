How Temu Keeps Its Prices So Low

Ashlee Nordquist, a 39-year old optician in Fargo, North Dakota, is an avid Temu fan. She has used the site to purchase items such as fishing gear, a portable washing machine, hooks, sponges, an electric iron, a vacuum sealer, and other homeware products. All together these items cost her a total of $450–a steal compared to other online or physical retailers.

Ashlee used to buy these products from Amazon or Walmart, but now prefers Temu for its low prices. “They can go as low as one-eighth of what my local supermarket charges,” says Ashlee. “I feel like I was getting robbed, shopping at other places.”

Ashlee isn’t alone. Ever since its launch in September 2022, Temu has become one of the most popular online shopping platforms. Temu’s affordable prices, free shipping, and comprehensive customer protection policy are winning over users by the millions. It became one of the youngest advertisers on the Super Bowl with an ad, “Shop Like A Billionaire,” which pitched the freedom of shopping without financial constraints. So how exactly is this e-commerce newcomer attracting such a large following in just a few short months?

Temu’s Origin Story

Temu (pronounced tee-moo) is a Boston-based e-commerce platform known for its affordable quality merchandise. Its name is short for “Team Up, Price Down,” which speaks to the company’s unique approach to driving down costs for both consumers and suppliers through amassing economies of scale. Temu’s mission is to empower consumers to live their best lives by providing them with affordable, high-quality products they can use to pursue their dreams. Temu focuses on empowering individuals by providing affordably priced products that lower the barrier to activities such as trying new sports, taking up new musical instruments, or finding everyday necessities at affordable prices.

Temu is owned by PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group with a global presence and office locations in the US, Ireland, China, and Singapore. Since its market debut in September 2022, Temu has been downloaded 24 million times, according to Sensor Tower. It has been the No. 1 most downloaded app for most of this year, topping the charts of both the Apple and the Google Play app stores. Temu was founded in the US and has recently expanded to Canada as it continues to spread its reach.

How Is Temu So Affordable?

Temu’s low prices are its main selling point, but many have wondered how this newcomer has been able to offer such rock-bottom prices right off the bat. The answer is by tapping into the extensive network of global suppliers built up by parent PDD Holdings over the years. The network stretches across the globe, giving Temu access to quality products made by some of the most cost-efficient suppliers around the world.

Temu is also able to provide low prices due to its reverse-manufacturing business model. By connecting consumers directly with manufacturers, Temu removes the middlemen and the markups that usually occur with each layer of distribution. Temu’s Next-Gen Manufacturing delivers consumer insights directly back to manufacturers, allowing them to develop products that consumers want right when they want them. This means more sales, lower waste from unsold goods, and cost savings that get passed on to consumers.

Are The Low Prices Sustainable?

Unlike some recent businesses that made prices too low to sustain, Temu relies on a solid business model that streamlines the supply chain and gets rid of unnecessary costs. Temu isn’t absorbing extra costs themselves – instead, they’re finding ways to cut down costs so they can then pass them on to their customers. As a pure B2C marketplace, Temu’s main goal is to bring more value to customers by giving them access to a wide range of affordable options. When demand isn’t constrained by supply, prices can be kept low indefinitely.

Michael Felice, an associate partner at management consulting firm Kearney, said Temu stood out simply by selling products without high markups. “Temu might be exposing a white space in the market wherein brands have been producing at extreme low cost, and along the value chain there’s been so much bloated cost passed on for margin,” he told CNN.

In addition to its low prices, Temu is committed to its core values of integrity and social responsibility. To that end, the company only works with brands, manufacturers, and sellers who share those same values. Temu has a strict vetting process for their third-party sellers, and will ban any sellers who violate their policies.

Temu has garnered positive ratings on review sites like Sitejabber and has an A- rating from the Better Business Bureau, the consumer rights group. Temu represents a new generation of e-commerce platforms that reduces costs by making manufacturing more targeted, more responsive, and less wasteful by improving demand forecasting.

Consumers like Naira Zargarian are returning to shop on Temu for its wide selection and savings to be had. “To my total surprise, not only was it a great deal and good quality, but it also came super-fast; literally within a few days. Definitely, ordering again,” she said.

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.