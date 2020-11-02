Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Just Beat Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$1.1b arriving 5.7% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$2.29, 6.5% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Tempur Sealy International's ten analysts is for revenues of US$3.87b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 63% to US$7.73. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.77b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.06 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$118, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Tempur Sealy International at US$140 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$100.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Tempur Sealy International shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Tempur Sealy International is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 11%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.2% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.3% next year. So it looks like Tempur Sealy International is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Tempur Sealy International following these results. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$118, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Tempur Sealy International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

