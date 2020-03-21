Should You Be Tempted To Sell Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (HKG:371) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited's (HKG:371), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a price to earnings ratio of 5.65, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$5.65 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Beijing Enterprises Water Group's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Beijing Enterprises Water Group:

P/E of 5.65 = HK$2.890 ÷ HK$0.511 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Beijing Enterprises Water Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a higher P/E than the average company (5.0) in the water utilities industry.

SEHK:371 Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 21st 2020

Beijing Enterprises Water Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Beijing Enterprises Water Group earnings growth of 11% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 27% annually, over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Beijing Enterprises Water Group's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 175% of Beijing Enterprises Water Group's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Beijing Enterprises Water Group's P/E Ratio

Beijing Enterprises Water Group trades on a P/E ratio of 5.7, which is below the HK market average of 8.4. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

