Tempted by $1.9 billion? Here is how to play Powerball ahead of Monday night's drawing

Orlando Mayorquin and Clare Mulroy, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

After no one matched the winning six numbers drawn for Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot, the grand prize rolled over to the next drawing on Monday and ballooned to a record $1.9 billion, with a cash payout option of $929.1 million.

More than a dozen players came close to winning it all Saturday, matching five out of the six winner numbers. But they didn’t leave empty-handed, they each took home $1 million prizes. One lucky winner in Kentucky nabbed a $2 million prize, according to Powerball.

But how do you play? And where do you buy a ticket? Here’s what you need to know.

How to play Powerball

Tickets are $2 a pop. You select five white ball numbers from 1-69 and one red “powerball” number from 1-26, according to Oregon Lottery. You can also opt for a “quick pick” that randomly selects the numbers for you.

For an extra $1, you can opt into “Powerplay,” which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes by a factor of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

To win the grand prize, you have to match all six numbers, which includes five white ball numbers and one red ‘powerball’ number.

But you only need to match one number to win some kind of prize. Here is a simple guide:

  • 1 matching number that is the Powerball number: $4

  • 1 matching number + the Powerball number: $4

  • 2 matching numbers + the Powerball number: $7

  • 3 matching numbers: $7

  • 3 matching numbers + the Powerball number: $100

  • 4 matching numbers: $100

  • 4 matching numbers + the Powerball numbers: $50,000

  • 5 matching numbers: $1 million

  • 5 matching numbers + the Powerball number: Grand prize

When is the next drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Monday Nov. 7 at 10:59 p.m. ET. It will be livestreamed at Powerball.com.

No one won Saturday's Powerball drawing: Now the jackpot grows to a record $1.9 billion.

How much is the next Jackpot?

Monday’s jackpot sits at $1.9 billion, the largest ever. Winners can opt for a lump sum payout of $929.1 million or take the full $1.9 billion paid over 30 graduated payments over 29 years, according to Powerball. The payments increase by 5% each year.

Where can I buy a ticket?

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. State lottery pages provide a map with ticket vending locations. Links to most state lottery pages can be found here.

Powerball jackpot still up for grabs: Here's what to do if you win

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to play Powerball ahead of record $1.9 billion jackpot drawing

