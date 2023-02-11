TempShield, a Cherry Hill HVAC Company, Announces the Opening of a Second Location

PALMYRA, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2023 / In an effort to meet the rising demand for Cherry Hill HVAC services, TempShield has opened a second location. The company specializes in HVAC in Cherry Hill , NJ and surrounding counties. TempShield technicians are licensed and experienced in working with various types of heating systems, such as natural gas furnaces, electric furnaces, and oil furnaces. Diagnostics and repairs are provided for even the most challenging issues, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Jared Fisher and Josh Gibe, co-owners of TempShield LLC, have announced the opening of a second location due to an increased demand for HVAC services. With over two decades of combined industry knowledge under their belts, they guarantee top-notch customer care and HVAC services.

The owners add "We provide a wide range of heating and cooling services, such as furnace repair, installation, replacement, and maintenance. These solutions improve energy efficiency and help to save on utility bills. In our ongoing effort to serve the people of New Jersey, we recommend all homeowners have an HVAC Company perform annual maintenance and tune-ups, which will often extend the system's life span."

Visit https://hvactempshield.com/ for more information.

Become More Energy Efficient and Save Money With Annual Maintenance & Repairs

Properly caring for heating and cooling systems can lower energy consumption while necessary repairs help delay the cost of replacement. HVAC maintenance is a critical aspect of keeping homes comfortable throughout the year. Not only does it help minimize expensive repairs and replacements, but it can also ensure optimal performance for years to come.

How HVAC Maintenance and Repairs Save Money

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are essential to a home's comfort throughout the year. Regular hvac maintenance and repair is an investment that pays dividends in the long run. The primary advantage of HVAC maintenance is that it saves in energy costs over time. A properly maintained system will run at peak efficiency and require less power while providing lasting comfort.

Having an HVAC technician regularly inspect and service heating and cooling units will help to save even more in the long run by delaying or even avoiding expensive repairs. HVAC maintenance and repair can also improve energy efficiency, as a malfunctioning or neglected heating and cooling system will need to work harder than necessary to regulate interior temperatures. Having an experienced technician check a system annually will ensure it's performing at its highest level of efficiency.

Maintaining a heating and cooling system on an annual basis can significantly extend its life expectancy. On average, a properly maintained heating and cooling system should last 15 to 20 years.

What to Expect During an HVAC Maintenance Visit

Technicians inspect the fan and blower motor to determine if repair or replacement is needed.

The technician will also inspect the ductwork to make sure there aren't any clogs or that all air ducts remain in great condition.

Technicians check the electrical connections to ensure that they are safe and that current and voltage readings match. They will also inspect for broken or loose wires.

Technicians clean filters and replace them according to what type they are. This improves both system performance as well as air quality.



The colder seasons can cause an HVAC system to work differently. These are some things to do in the winter and fall to ensure an HVAC system works efficiently.

Clean out all drains and inspect each heating element. Damaged heat exchangers could result in carbon monoxide exposure. Lubricate moving parts, such as bearings or motors. Replace the filter once every 30 to 90 calendar days and replace any damaged or frayed pulleys or belts. Look for areas that are prone to gas leaks and check the gas pressure. Verify the wiring, electrical connections, and thermostats. Check the heat pump to make sure that the flue system has been attached to the furnace.



TempShield is a full-service HVAC Company providing a wide range of residential heating and air conditioning services in New Jersey.

