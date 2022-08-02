With temps soaring to the 90s, Lexington opens cooling centers, gives discounts to pools

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s this week, Lexington city officials are offering additional services to help residents combat the heat.

“When our summer temperatures reach into the 90’s, and our heat index gets even higher, it is important for everyone to be safe — indoors or outdoors,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

“I encourage everyone to stay hydrated, find shade if possible, and rest frequently if you’re working outdoors for extended periods,” Gorton said.

The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities are particularly vulnerable to soaring temperatures, high humidity and heat-related illnesses.

The city is opening two cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday:

Tates Creek Golf Course, 1400 Gainsway Dr.

Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper St.

Lextran is offering free bus service to anyone who needs to reach a cooling center.

In addition, the city’s public pools will be half price Wednesday and Thursday, city officials said. A list of pools and aquatic centers is located at www.lexingtonky.gov/pools.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has also activated its extreme weather plan. That plan eases access to the city’s shelters. The plan will be in effect until Thursday evening, city officials said.