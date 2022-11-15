Temps in the 50s? Here’s how cool it’s forecast to get in Bradenton, Tampa Bay

Cooler weather is on the way to the Bradenton area this week, so pull out your Uggs and oversized cardigans now because it will be”‘very short-lived,” National Weather Service meteorologist Rodney Wynn told the Bradenton Herald on Tuesday morning.

A cold front to the northwest of the Tampa Bay area is forecast to move across the area Tuesday and Wednesday, causing temperatures in the Bradenton area to fall below average for November.

Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-80s are forecast Tuesday through Wednesday evening, with temperatures dropping Wednesday night and Thursday to the high 50s for Bradenton, about 58.

This will cause the temperature to be a bit colder than what the area is used to seeing in November.

“So that’s about five degrees below average,” Wynn said.

The average temperature for this time of year is a high of 80 and a low of 60 in Manatee County.

A cold front will push through the Florida Peninsula Tuesday night and Wednesday, with significantly cooler air expected Thursday through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/IhsnMqZ3SC — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) November 15, 2022

While temperatures are trending colder in the latest forecast, it will not be long before things warm back up for the Bradenton area.

“It’ll be very short-lived,” Wynn said. “Well, we only have one or two nights where it is below average.”

Starting on Saturday and continuing into next week, things should start warming back up, he said.

So far this season, temperatures have been five to 10 degrees above average for all of west, central and southwest Florida, including Bradenton and Sarasota.

Wynn said this week will probably be some of the coolest temperatures the area has experienced this season.

Bradenton weather forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 7-10 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light south wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north northwest wind increasing to 5-10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 7-9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 8-10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. North northeast wind 10-13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday Night: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 10-13 mph.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy.