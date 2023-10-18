Tempo, trickery & RPOs: How KU football’s offense made things easy for QB Jason Bean

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean put together a spectacular three-quarters at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

How did it happen? A mix of Bean taking advantage of OSU’s focus on the run, timely play-calling and, of course, stellar play by the man himself.

In this week’s breakdown, KU beat writer Shreyas Laddha and former Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley look at film of Jason Bean’s stellar three quarters against OSU in a 39-32 loss. Bean went 23-of-34 passing for 410 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jayhawks are currently on an off week but return to action on Oct. 28 vs. Big 12 conference-leader Oklahoma.

Have any questions, comments or a topic you’d like us to cover next week? Reach out to Shreyas on X (formerly Twitter) or send an email at sladdha@kcstar.com. Stanley can be reached on X at @carter_stanley9.

