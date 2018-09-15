Temple Honors Maryland's Late Guard Jordan McNair During 35-14 Victory Over Terps

Temple wore No. 79 during Saturday's 35-14 victory over Maryland to honor the Terps' Jordan McNair, a 19-year-old redshirt freshman guard who died of heatstroke in June after collapsing during a football workout.

The Owls wore McNair's initials, "JM," and his number, 79, on their helmets.

"Bigger than [football]," Temple wrote on Twitter.

See the helmets below:

Bigger than ????



Today we’ll wear #79 to honor @TerpsFootball’s Jordan McNair. pic.twitter.com/7B6lK379xz



— Temple Football (@Temple_FB) September 15, 2018

The circumstances surrounding McNair's death drew significant attention to the state of Maryland's football program and eventually led to the team parting ways with strength and conditioning coach Rick Court and placing multiple staffers, including head coach DJ Durkin, on administrative leave. Durkin remains on leave as of Saturday, with Matt Canada serving as interim coach.

The Terps honored their late teammate earlier this season by leaving McNair's slot at right guard empty when they took the field for the first time this fall against Texas.