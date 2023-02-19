Temple University officer fatally shot near Philadelphia campus: Governor

A Temple University police officer has died in the line of duty in Philadelphia Saturday evening, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

Shapiro offered his condolences on the death of the officer who has not yet been identified.

"Lori and I are devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community. We're sending prayers to his loved ones, Temple Police, and the entire @TempleUniv community. May his memory be a blessing," Shapiro tweeted Saturday.

#BREAKING A Temple Police Officer has been shot and killed. @6abc Officers are investigating in the area of 18th and Montgomery. He was shot in the head. Suspect still out there. pic.twitter.com/btdA6iQrHJ — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 19, 2023

Temple University alerted shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday that a shooting was reported on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue.

"Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding," the school tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

