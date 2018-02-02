Temple storms back, knocks off No. 16 Wichita State in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Wichita State's first season in the American Athletic Conference has hit a rough patch.

Obi Enechionyia hit two free throws with 18.1 seconds left in overtime, and Temple handed the 16th-ranked Shockers their third loss in five games with an 81-79 victory on Thursday night.

''There's a lot of travel in this league. It's a hard league,'' Temple coach Fran Dunphy said. ''There's some really good teams, terrific coaching that goes on, outstanding talent. You have to try to hold your end of the bargain at home.''

Moving from the Missouri Valley Conference, Wichita State is playing new teams in unfamiliar arenas and getting its opponents' best shot.

How much did it mean to Temple to knock off a ranked opponent for the 11th straight year? Fans stormed the court after Markis McDuffie's 3-point shot clanged off the rim and the ball caromed into the backcourt as time expired.

''It's a game we feel like we could have won and maybe should have won,'' Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. ''We had some good looks.''

Quinton Rose scored 19 points for the Owls (12-10, 4-6). Josh Brown had 15 and helped hold Shockers top scorer Landry Shamet to 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting with six turnovers.

Shizz Alston Jr. shook off a poor shooting performance to score 12 points, including the tying bucket at the end of regulation.

''They're a great team, well-coached and have a lot of guys that can shoot and make plays,'' Alston said. ''I think we were just tougher tonight.''

Dunphy joked that he wanted to run on the floor and stop Rose from shooting a 3 after Nate Pierre-Louis rebounded Alston's miss with 21 seconds remaining and the score tied.

But after Rose missed, Enechionyia was fouled by Shamet in the scramble for the rebound. He calmly made both shots and soon the Owls were swarmed by celebrating students.