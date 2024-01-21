Tempers rise in the heat at Africa Cup as Morocco and Congo draw 1-1

A melee broke out between Morocco and Congo players and coaching staff at the end of their 1-1 draw at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

It started after the game when Morocco coach Walid Regragui approached Congo captain Chancel Mbemba, who had already received a yellow card for arguing with the referee. Mbemba clearly disagreed with what Regragui said and made signs for the video referee as players from both teams rushed in and officials struggled to control the situation as pushing and shoving ensued.

“It's the heat. It's a big match between two big nations,” Congo coach Sébastien Desabre said. “It's very hot. Very, very, very hot.”

The temperature in San Pedro was 32 degrees C (90 F) when the game started.

Morocco missed the chance to secure a spot in the knockout stage with a game to spare as Congo forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa canceled Achraf Hakimi’s early goal for the “Atlas Lions.”

Hakimi scored from Hakim Ziyech’s corner in the sixth minute, but Silas equalized in the 76th for Congo’s second successive draw in the tournament.

Morocco leads Group F with four points from two games after its opening 3-0 win over Tanzania, followed by Congo on two points. Zambia played Tanzania later Sunday in the other Group F match.

The game’s first cooling break was needed. It also allowed tempers to cool – albeit only briefly – after a series of robust challenges.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

AFCON 2024: Morocco kick off campaign with convincing win over Tanzania

Angola defeat Mauritania in Cup of Nations thriller

AFCON 2024: Algeria snatch last minute equaliser in 2-2 draw vs Burkina Faso