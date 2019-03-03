Tempers flare outside locker rooms after Utah State upsets No. 12 Nevada

Utah State upset No. 12 Nevada at home on Saturday, and tempers flared outside the locker rooms afterwards. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Utah State upset No. 12 Nevada 81-76 at home on Saturday, but that won’t be the biggest story from Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

After the game, there was an apparent altercation outside the Utah State locker room, with Nevada upset that Aggies fans touched their players after storming the court.

The incident was captured on camera by reporters in the locker room hallway (warning: NSFW language):

Wow! Emotions running high after the Utah State vs Nevada game. This is incredible. @KUTV2News (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE) pic.twitter.com/mFl7wIP6W9 — Jake Edmonds (@JakeKUTV) March 3, 2019

Nevada’s Jordan Caroline punches a fire extinguisher at the beginning of the video, the glass shattering. Then, coaches and players are heard yelling about fans touching players, with head coach Eric Musselman animated.

Here’s another angle:

Wild scene after the Utah State/Nevada game in Logan. Nevada staff not happy about some fans touching players. Law enforcement involved. crazy. Warning: NSFW language used. 📽️ @matthewLksl pic.twitter.com/FNcwpWrAv1 — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 3, 2019

According to KUTV’s Jake Edmonds, Nevada players and coaches are not being made available to the media and the Mountain West Conference is looking into the incident.

Utah State Athletic Director John Hartwell released a statement after the game expressing his willingness to work with the league to understand what took place during the court storming.

"After being notified of an incident in the hallway of the locker rooms after the completion of the game, I have been consulting with Mountain West Senior Associate Commissioner Dan Butterly, who was in attendance at the game, and Nevada Deputy AD Rory Hickok, who was also in attendance at the game," Hartwell said. "In addition, I have spoken by phone with Nevada AD Doug Knuth and we will continue to gather information, including surveillance videos of exactly what happened, and work closely with the Mountain West Conference and the University of Nevada to determine what started the situation and how we are going to deal with those involved."

Utah State head coach Craig Smith addressed the court-storming as well, downplaying the event as something that is just part of college basketball.

Utah State head coach Craig Smith was asked about fans storming the court after the game: pic.twitter.com/LnN4a6ExcR — Matthew L Glade (@matthewLksl) March 3, 2019

The game, which was sold out, propelled Utah State to first place in the Mountain West.

