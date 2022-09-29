Temperatures soar across Saskatchewan with 15 regions breaking decades-old records

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, 15 communities in Saskatchewan reached new daily high records on Wednesday. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC News - image credit)

Fifteen communities established new heat records in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, with one breaking a mark set in the 1800s. The Leader area reached a record-shattering 33.1 C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Here is a list of all the communities that set record high temperatures on Wednesday:

Swift Current area:

New record 31.8 C.

Previous high of 29.4 C set in 1889.

Records in this area have been kept since 1885.

Buffalo Narrows area:

New record 25.2 C.

Previous high of 24.6 C set in 2012.

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

Collins Bay area:

New record 24.6 C.

Previous high of 24.1 set in 2012.

Records in this area have been kept since 1972.

Cypress Hills (Provincial Park) area:

New record is 28.7 C.

Old record of 27.2 C set in 1967.

Records in this area have been kept since 1918.

Eastend area:

New record 29.6 C.

Previous high of 27.5 set in 2010.

Records in this area have been kept since 1910.

Elbow area:

New record 30.7 C.

Previous high of 30 set in 1967.

Records in this area have been kept since 1955.

Key Lake area:

New record 25 C.

Previous high of 23.5 set in 2012.

Records in this area have been kept since 1976.

Kindersley area:

New record 31.2 C.

Previous high of 29.4 C set in 1967.

Records in this area have been kept since 1942.

Leader area:

New record 33.1 C.

Previous high of 31.7 C set in 1967.

Records in this area have been kept since 1924.

Lucky Lake area:

New record 31.9 C.

Previous high of 27.0 set in 1980.

Records in this area have been kept since 1972.

Maple Creek area:

New record 32.4 C.

Previous high of 28.7 C set in 2010.

Records in this area have been kept since 1915.

Meadow Lake area:

New record 26.8 C.

Previous high of 25.6 set in 1970.

Records in this area have been kept since 1959.

Rosetown area:

New record 30.7 C.

Previous high of 28.9 C set in 1967.

Records in this area have been kept since 1913.

Scott area:

New record 29.5 C.

Previous high of 27.8 set in 1922.

Records in this area have been kept since 1911.

Southend Reindeer area: