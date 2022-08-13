Temperatures to rise to 35C amid drought, wildfires with thunderstorms to come

Luke O'Reilly, PA
·4 min read

The UK could see temperatures as high as 35C this weekend, amid wildfires, drought, and thunderstorms.

It comes as the southern half of the UK has been beset by drought conditions this weekend, while the northern half braces for thunderstorms on Sunday.

An amber heat warning has been issued by the Met Office.

This means heat-related illnesses including sunburn and heat exhaustion are “likely” among the general population, and delays to public transport are “possible”.

Meanwhile, yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and from 10am until midnight for Wales and England.

WEATHER Heat
(PA Graphics)

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said that the weather will continue to be dry across the south.

“For the rest of the weekend, across the south, there will be a continuation of the very dry and hot conditions,” he said.

“We’re looking at temperatures, for the remainder of Saturday, of up to 34C or 35C across the south, feeling a little bit fresher across the north, but temperatures up there still well above where they should be for the time of year.

“As we move into, into Sunday, a slight change with low pressure starting to arrive from the south.

“There is an increasing risk of some isolated showers across Devon and Cornwall, very early on Sunday.

“Most places still generally dry and fine, with some strong August sunshine, with those temperatures rising rapidly during the course of Sunday morning and into the afternoon.”

He added that there was still a risk of more wildfires.

“It has been extremely dry for an extended period and the ground and vegetation has been baked dry, so there is a significant risk.”

Summer weather Aug 13th 2022
People sit on the dry grass of Primrose Hill, north London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

An official drought was declared in eight areas of England on Friday by the National Drought Group (NDG), which comprises representatives from the Government, water companies, the Environment Agency (EA) and others.

England’s drought could persist into the next year, according to the EA.

John Curtin, executive director for local operations at the EA, said that after the driest summer in 50 years, it would take “weeks’ worth of rain” to replenish water sources.

WEATHER Heat
(PA Graphics)

Three water companies, Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water, have all imposed hosepipe bans, while Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will start on August 26 and Thames Water is planning one in the coming weeks.

On Friday night, fire crews in Derbyshire tackled a huge blaze, with four fire engines at the scene in Creswell, Worksop.

Footage shared online showed flames filling the horizon and large plumes of smoke in the sky above a residential area.

In Dorset, a team of firefighters worked through the night to bring a wildfire at Studland under control, which was believed to have been sparked by a disposable barbecue.

Dorset Police said on Saturday afternoon firefighters had discovered an unexploded piece of ammunition believed to date to the Second World War on the scorched heathland.

The force said a bomb disposal unit would be attending and warned the public in the surrounding area they may hear a loud bang as they dispose of the device.

Elsewhere, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling a large wildfire in the town of Camborne.

At just after 3pm, the service said eight fire appliances were trying to control the blaze on Kerrier Way.

At 4.20pm, it asked the public to stay away from the scene, which is close to a residential area, due to the potential of live electric wires falling, and to allow further fire engine to reach the fire.

The sweltering temperatures also affected the Bristol Balloon Fiesta, where a planned mass take-off at 6pm had to be cancelled.

The event’s organisers said that, in very hot weather, the hot air balloons rise so high they can get caught in currents of air high up in the atmosphere, which is dangerous for the pilots and crew.

The Nightglow event, where balloons perform a light show, is due to take place at 9pm as planned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UK's extreme weather: Heat and fires in the south, storms and floods in the north this weekend

    More extreme heat and drought conditions, and the potential for wildfires, are expected in the southern half of the UK this weekend - while the northern half is set to be struck by thunderstorms and floods. The Met Office has issued an amber heat warning covering most of England and Wales, where temperatures of up to 34C (93.2F) are predicted for Saturday and Sunday. With an amber alert, heat-related illnesses including sunburn and heat exhaustion are "likely" among the general population, and delays to public transport are "possible".

  • Drought persists in south of UK while thunderstorms hit the north

    The Met Office has issued an amber heat warning in the south and a yellow thunderstorm warning in the north.

  • Emma Thompson on Sean Bean's intimacy coordinator comments: 'No, you can't just let it flow'

    The Oscar-winner responded to Bean's comments about how intimacy coordinators 'spoil the spontaneity' of love scenes.

  • Divers Explore Maldivian Shipwreck in 'Crystal Clear' Water

    An Australian photographer recently shared stunning footage of what he described as an “incredible experience” exploring a shipwreck in “crystal clear” water in the Maldives.Dylan deHaas captured the video of he and his wife in the water off North Malé Atoll, where the couple enjoyed a holiday back in October 2020.Dylan deHaas told Storyful: “We met locals while travelling there and they said they had a cool spot to snorkel, so we jumped on a boat and headed out.”“Had no idea it would be that good. The water was crystal clear and only us were there,” he said.In the video, which he shared to Instagram, the sunken boat can be seen distinctly emerging from the clear water. DeHaas said that they were alone onsite, and he and his wife Sarah decided to explore the wreck.“It has been the only shipwreck we have snorkelled and was an incredible experience.”Based in Western Australia, deHaas regularly documents the local marine life there, and his encounters with friendly aquatic animals for his Instagram. Credit: Dylan deHaas via Storyful

  • Shippers prepare for worst as Rhine levels near critical low

    Shipping companies prepared to halt the transport of goods on the Rhine as water levels in Germany's biggest river neared a critically low point Saturday. An ongoing drought affecting much of Europe has lowered rivers such as the Rhine, preventing large ships with heavy loads from passing key waypoints and forcing them to use smaller vessels or to split cargoes into multiple shipments. At one bottleneck, near the town of Kaub on the Middle Rhine, an official gauge measured the water level at 37 centimeters (14.6 inches) on Saturday afternoon.

  • Should I keep my windows closed or open in hot weather?

    To open, or not to open? That is the question

  • What did the FBI look for – and find – when searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? What we know

    The warrant that authorized the search of Trump's Florida home provides some answers about what was sought, including highly classified material.

  • A trainer collapsed from heatstroke immediately after winning a grueling CrossFit contest. Here are 4 lessons he learned about working out in high heat.

    Ryan Fischer suffered heat stroke at a CrossFit competition. He said monitoring workout pacing and electrolytes are key to safe exercise in the heat.

  • The Top-Tested Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Experts

    The best pillows for side sleepers, who need a comfortable, supportive pillow, no matter if you prefer down, down alternative, memory foam, hybrid, or even latex.

  • Air passengers losing patience with enforcement agency as backlog of complaints balloons

    Canadians whose travel plans have been derailed by flight delays or cancellations say they're losing patience with the agency responsible for enforcing compensation rules. The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) — a quasi-judicial tribunal and regulator tasked with settling disputes between airlines and customers — has been dealing with a backlog of air passenger complaints since new regulations came into place in 2019 that require an airline to compensate passengers when a flight is delayed or

  • Videos show Las Vegas casinos underwater again following flash floods, the latest in a string of extreme weather events

    One clip from inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino showed card tables being soaked as water fell from the ceiling.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week. As for Jason Day, his season is over. Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind. Scheffler, the Masters champion and No.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri