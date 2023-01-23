Temperatures plunge in some regions despite arrival of milder air

Northern Scotland escaped freezing temperatures on Sunday night but southern England continued to suffer a cold snap.

In a reversal of traditional weather patterns, temperatures reached 10.1C in Kinlochewe in the Scottish Highlands, while the mercury plunged to minus 9.5C in Santon Downham, Suffolk.

Heathrow Airport recorded its coldest night since December 2010 and coldest January night since 1987 as temperatures dropped to minus 8.4C.

The Met Office tweeted: “What a contrast this morning. Stepping out of the door across the Northwest of the UK and you can ditch the gloves… though ice scrapers at the ready in the Southeast.”

It said Monday is beginning cold and clear with some freezing fog in the East and South East.

It will be cloudy with some patchy light rain in the North and West.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above zero in London until midday and are unlikely to top 4C later in the day, while they could reach 10C by mid-afternoon in Northern Ireland.

Sunday saw mixed weather conditions across the UK as milder air moved into northern and western parts, while southern and eastern areas remained cold.

The mercury reached 10.9C at Achnagart in the Scottish Highlands on Sunday but it was also the wettest place in the country with 15mm of rain.

Temperatures dipped to minus 9.7C at Benson in Oxfordshire while Weybourne in Norfolk was the sunniest place in the UK with 7.4 hours of clear skies.

On Sunday night Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service warned drivers to take extra care as icy conditions are likely to remain “for a few days”.

London Fire Brigade told people to be careful when using an open fire to stay warm.

It tweeted: “Don’t risk using treated wood on fires. Not only can they produce toxic fumes, but they are also more likely to spit embers when burnt, which could set alight to nearby objects.”