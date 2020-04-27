Temperatures to fall after the lockdown's fifth sunny weekend

Stay-at-home restrictions have been harder to endure with the fine weather outside but the sunshine is forecast to fade this week.

Temperatures are expected to fall across the country, returning to average for this time of the year during a "cooler, more unsettled week".

Some rain is also forecast, starting with Wales, the Midlands and towards Yorkshire on Monday, the Met Office has said.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will have only a scattering of showers during an otherwise bright day, while there could be the odd shower south of the M4 corridor.

"In that southern zone, we're going to hang on to the warmer air for one more day, so we could see 20C (68F) around the London area [on Monday]," he said.

In the rest of the UK temperatures could fall to 11C or 12C (53.6F), following the high of 22.4C (72.3F) seen at Holbeach in Lincolnshire on Sunday.

It comes after the fifth weekend in lockdown, with people in the UK ordered to stay home apart from a few exceptions in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Many parts of the country saw temperatures above 20C, prompting fears that people would defy the rules to enjoy the sunshine.

At the time, director of NHS England Stephen Powis, said: "The sun is out around the country, the days are getting longer, and I'm sure it's tempting for people to feel that they should go out."

But he added: "I can't emphasis enough that we are far from there yet... it won't take much for this virus to start increasing its transmission again and spread more widely."

Rain is forecast to become more persistent on Tuesday, although Northern Ireland and Scotland will see showers mixed with brighter spells.

The Met Office said a further band of rain would also move northeastwards on Wednesday with scattered showers on Thursday - some heavy and thundery.

Mr Snell said that the following week would be cloudy and many parts of the country will also see some rain.