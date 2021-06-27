Temperatures in Boise will peak on Wednesday with potential record 106-degree high

Boise’s streak of hot weather will peak Wednesday, when the high temperature could break a record, according to the National Weather Service.

The Treasure Valley is looking at a weeklong streak of triple-digit temperatures, with the worst coming Wednesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Smith.

Smith said forecasts are calling for a 106-degree high that day. If it holds true, it will beat the previous June 30 record of 104 set in 2013.

Temperatures through the rest of the week will approach records but aren’t expected to break them — at least not in Boise, where temperatures will range from 100 to 106 for the next several days.

McCall, which will see temperatures in the mid- to low-90s all week, potentially could break several one-day records, according to the Weather Service.

It could be a little hotter than expected, Smith added.

“Based on the pattern we have, the temperatures that we’re expecting to see ... could be a degree or so warmer,” he said.

The prolonged heat also could push this month to the hottest Boise June on record. By Saturday, the average for the month was 74 degrees, Smith said. Four more days of high temperatures could help surpass or tie the 2015 record of 75.9 for June.

Overnight lows in Boise aren’t expected to fall below 70, creating greater risk for heat-related illnesses. Officials are encouraging residents to limit time outdoors, particularly during the afternoon, and ensure they’re staying hydrated.