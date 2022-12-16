Temperatures will be below normal in the Triangle next week. Will we see snow?

If you haven’t done so already, next week will be the time to break out your winter coat in the Triangle — and you’ll need to keep it handy for about two weeks.

As we head into the Christmas holidays and ring in the new year, forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office are confident that the Triangle will see between seven and 14 days of below-normal temperatures, NWS senior meteorologist Brandon Locklear told The News & Observer Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, the NWS forecast for Raleigh shows high temperatures through Thursday, Dec. 22, hovering around the mid-to-upper-40s, with lows throughout the week near or below freezing. That’s considerably cooler than what the Triangle typically sees during this time of year, Locklear said, with normal high temperatures generally being around 52 to 55 degrees between late December and early January.

But forecasters are less confident about whether we’ll see snow or other precipitation during the approaching cold front, Locklear said.

Curious about what’s causing the upcoming cold temperatures? If we’ll see snow as part of the colder weather?

Here’s what to know.

What is causing below-normal temperatures in the Triangle?

Locklear said the cold temperatures coming to the Triangle over the next couple of weeks are being driven by a “very strong” low pressure system “diving and digging out of Canada.”

“That’s allowing that cold air to come down to, basically, most of the central and eastern United States,” Locklear told The N&O.

Locklear said the cold temperatures will likely stick around for “the next several days,” which may be longer than cold fronts most people in the Triangle are used to experiencing.

“Usually in the wintertime, we get a cold front that comes through, and it’s a day or two where temperatures are chilly and cool, and then it warms up,” Locklear said. “So, you’re talking about people wearing heavy winter coats for a day or two, and then as you warm up a little bit, you might be just thinking you can get away with a lighter jacket or sweater. But that doesn’t look to be the case, for the most part, for the next seven to 14 days.”

Locklear said we can expect mornings during that time to be “very cold,” with high temperatures hovering in the 40s.

“That’s going to be the thing that’s a little bit unusual here,” Locklear said, “that for about two weeks it’s going to be below normal and chilly.”

Will upcoming cold temperatures bring snow to the Triangle?

When temperatures dip so low in the Triangle, it tends to raise the question of whether we’ll see snow or other forms of precipitation, such as sleet or freezing rain.

We’ll have to keep waiting on an answer to that question for now, though.

Locklear said that while forecasters are predicting those below-normal temperatures with high degrees of confidence — and cold air is a key “ingredient” for snow, he said — they are less certain about the chances of precipitation.

The main barrier? Whether the cold air will be joined by enough moisture — another key ingredient for snow — to create precipitation, Locklear said.

The cold air that’s coming to the Triangle from Canada is typically very dry, with limited moisture, Locklear said. In order for precipitation to form, “we’ve got to find a moisture source,” he said.

That moisture could come from a couple of low pressure systems coming from the Atlantic that are forecast to move across the southern U.S., Locklear said — but just about 10 to 20% of major weather-model simulations are showing the conditions will come together to form frozen precipitation, he said.

“There’s potential, but right now, it’s just too early to say,” he said.

Check National Weather Service forecasts

Want to keep up with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh forecasts as the cold front moves in? Visit weather.gov/rah.