As temperatures begin to cool from heat wave, high winds expected in Southern California

Glenn Tawa, of San Pedro, left, and Kenny Miyamoto, of Torrance, head out on their paddle boards at Cabrillo Beach on Friday to escape the heat. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

As temperatures begin to cool down after a blistering heat wave, gusty winds ranging from 20 mph to 50 mph are expected to whip across Southern California starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday, forecasters said.

Mountain areas in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are expected to see the strongest winds between 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult," the National Weather Service said in an alert. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Temperatures Saturday ranged from the high 70s in downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles International Airport to the mid-80s in inland and valley areas. The cooling trend follows a sudden but brief heat wave that culminated Friday with record temperatures across the Los Angeles area, according to the weather services.

Temperatures in Long Beach on Friday reached 101 degrees, breaking the old record of 92 set in 2014, meteorologists said. Camarillo reached 99, breaking the record of 86 set in 2003. Oxnard’s high of 98 broke the previous record of 85 set in 1938. And Santa Barbara reached 90 degrees Friday, breaking the record of 87 set in 2019.

The unseasonable spring heat wave was a cause for concern. Forecasters issued a heat advisory as well as warnings about increased fire danger and risk of heat-related illness. Experts also called attention to drought conditions that continue to grip California.

Temperatures are expected to fall significantly in the coming days with highs expected to be about 10 degrees cooler in most locations Saturday, forecasters said. The National Weather Service's high wind warning will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.