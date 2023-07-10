Temperatures in the 100s for Fort Worth this week, and check out what the heat index says

Triple digit temperatures return to North Texas this week.

Some parts of North Texas have a small chance of rain Monday night and going into Tuesday, but after that the heat is on, said Tom Bradshaw, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 90 degrees, but Wednesday through Friday is when temperatures are expected to cross into triple digit territory, Bradshaw said.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be 101 degrees, followed by 102 on Thursday and Friday, with Saturday and Sunday both hovering right at 100 degrees.

“It’s going to feel like summer,” Bradshaw said.

Hot and humid conditions will prevail from midweek into the weekend. Highs across North and Central Texas will range from the upper 90s to 107 degrees. Afternoon heat indices will be a few degrees warmer. Practice heat safety if you must be outdoors! #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/b17GSxCIu7 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) July 10, 2023

Tuesday’s heat index will range from 105 to 108 degrees, and it will only get steamier as the week goes on.

The heat index for Wednesday through Friday will be around 110 degrees, Bradshaw said. Saturday and Sunday will cool off slightly, with a heat index in the 105 degree range.

While the temperature and heat index will be high this week, the weather isn’t breaking any records and is on-brand for North Texas in July, Bradshaw said. The hottest temperature ever recorded in North Texas is 113 degrees in June 1980.

A heat advisory is in place for counties just south of the Metroplex on Monday, and one for North Texas is most likely coming later in the week, Bradshaw said.