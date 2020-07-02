This Temperature-Regulating Duvet Will Keep You Cool All Summer (and It’s on Sale)

If you’re dreading going to bed because it means another night of restless, sweaty tossing and turning, it’s probably time to update your linens. Luckily, with the smart sleep technology around today, you can basically cater your purchase to fit your exact needs. Case in point: cooling bedding. Everything from sheet sets to comforters are now designed to work with your body and combat those sweaty summer nights. And there’s a new cooling duvet that comes with such an advanced design, it’s hardly believable.

Nectar’s 100 percent cotton Hit the Hay Duvet is filled with a down alternative that actively regulates your body’s temperature, instead of sending it soaring on a toasty trajectory. This “Climasmart” microfiber cools your body in the summer and warms it up in the winter. It’s like a mind reader in duvet form. With this, you won't need to climb into storage and switch out bedding sets between seasons, nor do you have to do the awkward one leg out of the comforter, one leg in position to keep comfortable. Something like this might seem like it’d cost a lot, but right now it’s $50 off and you can buy it for less than $150 for a king size, and less than $130 for a queen or full.

(If your entire bedroom set needs a makeover, you can shop a bedding bundle and save a whopping $399 now through the Fourth of July. When you buy a mattress, you get a free set of sheets, free pillows, and a free mattress protector.)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Casper Just Slashed the Prices on Popular Mattresses and Cooling Bedding for the Fourth of July

Made with a luxe 300 thread-count, the duvet has box stitching that combats clumps from forming, and that detail also makes it look super fancy. So much so that you can keep the duvet as is, rather than hunting for a cover and spending even more money. And while the duvet is advanced in technology and appearance, no fancy cleaning steps are required. Simply throw it in the wash on cold, tumble dry, then you’re good to go.

Story continues

Nectar is so convinced that you’ll love its temperature-regulating duvet that if you don’t, you can send it back within 30 days of purchase and get a full refund. Another plus: You don’t have to pay extra for shipping. Now that’s pretty cool (get it?). Below, shop the body-regulating duvet that can seriously change the way you sleep.

Nectar

Buy It! Nectar Hit the Hay White Duvet (Full), $129 (orig. $179); nectarsleep.com

Buy It! Nectar Hit the Hay White Duvet (Queen), $129 (orig. $179); nectarsleep.com

Buy It! Nectar Hit the Hay White Duvet (King), $149 (orig. $199); nectarsleep.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.