Temperature Management Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; Application ; Medical Indication, and Geography

The temperature management systems market was valued at US$ 3,343. 41 million by 2028 from US$ 2,332. 93 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5. 3% from 2021 to 2028. Factors the increasing prevalence of chronic disease and cardiovascular diseases and rising number of surgical procedure drive the growth of the temperature management systems market.

However, high cost of these products is expected to restrict the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Temperature management systems, called as thermal management systems, utilizes heat transfer and thermodynamics to manage the temperature of a system.Temperature management systems aid in regulating and maintaining the normal body temperature of patients in intensive care, resting rooms, OT’s, and other regions of hospitals.



These systems are captious for patients in every setting. Temperature management is a type of active treatment for a specific period during recovery when the blood flow to the brain is poor.

The global temperature management systems market is segmented on the basis of product, application and medical indication.Based on product, the temperature management systems market is categorized into patient warming systems and patient cooling systems.



The patient warming systems segment held a larger share of the market in 2020, whereas the patient cooling systems is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on application, the temperature management systems market has been segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and others.



The perioperative care segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the acute care segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on medical indication, the temperature management systems market has been segmented into general surgery, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, orthopedic surgery, thoracic surgery, others.



The general surgery segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the cardiology segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

World Health Organization, German Cancer Research Center, University of Pittsburg Medical Center, and American College of Radiology are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the temperature management systems market.

