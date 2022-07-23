Tely 10 postponed due to high heat

More than 3,000 people signed up for the 94th annual Tely 10. (Ryan Cooke/CBC - image credit)

The Tely 10 Road Race, set to take place tomorrow morning in St. John's, has been postponed due to extreme heat.

CBC News confirmed the cancellation with race director Randy Ball.

Over 3,000 people were scheduled to participate in the race, in its 94th running. Last year the race took place in October, due to COVID-19 pandemic delays.

Environment Canada has issued high heat warnings for much of Newfoundland, with temperatures expected to hit 28 degrees on Sunday, and a humidex up to 38 degrees.

Ball says the new date for the race is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2022.

