TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29125 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 1, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2020.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
July 30, 2020
Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com