Telugu Language Day 2020: Interesting Facts About the Prominent South Indian Language Used in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Language Day is observed on August 29 annual in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. The day promotes the use of Telugu language and makes awareness about its history and traditions. August 29 was chosen as Telugu Language Day to coincide with the birthday of the Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. Observing the day, the government of Andhra Pradesh presents awards and gives funds for the betterment of the Telugu language. The Department of Culture organises various events on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh promoting the day and its significance. As we observe Telugu Language Day 2020, we bring to you some interesting facts about the Telugu language. Significance And History of the Day That Highlights the Importance of Telugu Language.

The day is celebrated on the birthday of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy who was born on August 29, 1863, and was one of the popular linguists during British rule. He advocated the use of language and was against the use of scholar language. As spoken Telugu is different from written Telugu, learning written Telugu was difficult to understand and communicate. However, with the help of Ramamoorthy, spoken Telugu was standardised and accepted by scholars. That is how, Telugu came to be used in schools and educational institutions as the medium of instruction, examination, and writing. Here are some prominent facts about observance.

Telugu is the fourth most spoken language in India and the 15th most spoken language in the world.

There are about 8.11 crore, native Telugu speakers as per 2011 Census.

In 2012, the language’s script was voted as the second-best script in the world by International Alphabet Association.

Telugu is the only language in the Eastern world in which every single word ends with a vowel sound. For this reason, the language is hailed as the ‘Italian of the East’.

One of India’s greatest poets, Rabindranath Tagore hailed Telugu as the sweetest Indian language.

There are many many Telugu communities in Myanmar. It is believed that Telugu is derived from trilinga, as in Trilinga Desa, “the country of the three lingas”. According to a Hindu legend, Shiva descended as a linga on three mountains: Kaleswaram in Naizam, Srisailam in Rayalaseema and Bhimeswaram in Kostha.