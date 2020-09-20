Telugu Actress Who Accused Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Misconduct Had Earlier Made Similar Allegations Against Irfan Pathan, Claims Filmmaker Anand Kumar

Anurag Kashyap made headlines on the night of September 19 when a Telugu actress accused him of sexual misconduct. She even recorded a video accusing the filmmaker and the same has gone viral ever since. While Kashyap was quick in refuting all her claims and tag them as baseless instead, another filmmaker, Anand Kumar has now revealed how the actress had earlier targeted another celebrity but deleted her tweet soon after. The celebrity in question here is former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

As per Anand Kumar's claims, the same actress had earlier said the same thing about Irrfan Pathan but she deleted her Instagram post for reason best known to her. "(She) had said the same thing about #irfanphatan how he ditched her and all of that but post was deleted within few hours @MumbaiPolice Shld find the truth .. @instagram must be having that record of that post ... @anuragkashyap72", he tweeted while insisting that he isn't picking any side in this fight.

Check Out his Tweet

Questioning as to why she prefered silence all this time, Anand Kumar tweeted, "Why aftr few years of the act ppl come out .. Listening to (her) language clearly shows she had the guts to vomit abt all this at that point of time too .. Not defending anyone but mostly first wave of #MeToo was all fake #AnuragKashyap," he added further.

The Telugu actress in her interaction wit E Times had narrated how the filmmaker had tried to force himself on her during their third meeting at his residence. While she has no proof of the incident, she wants other girls to wary.