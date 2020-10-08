Telstra phone records might reveal who decided to use security guards in Victoria's hotel quarantine

Telstra is holding key information that could solve the mystery of who decided to use private security guards in hotel quarantine in Victoria, but says restrictions in the mandatory data retention legislation prevent the release of critical call records.

Last week, the inquiry heard in closing submissions it was a “creeping assumption” among various government department heads on 27 March – the day the program was announced and influenced by Victoria police’s preference – that led to security guards being used in the program.

Security guards, in part, were responsible for transmitting Covid-19 outside of quarantine and into the broader community that caused Victoria’s second wave, the inquiry heard.

But one remaining mystery was how the then Victoria police commissioner, Graham Ashton, knew before the program was announced by the prime minister that day at 2.15pm that security guards would be there to guard returning travellers.

In text messages from Ashton to the Australian federal police commissioner, Reece Kershaw, at 1.12pm on the day the program was announced, Ashton said: “Mate. Question. Why wouldn’t AFP Guard people at the Hotel??”

Then four minutes later he texted the head of the Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet, Chris Eccles, about whether police would be guarding guests.

Six minutes later at 1.22pm, Ashton texted Kershaw again saying he now knew “private security will be used”.

Ashton alleged at the inquiry he had been unable to remember how he learned private security would be used.

“I don’t know for sure where I got that information from and the records – because I do not have incoming records primarily, I don’t know where I got that from.”

Eccles said his phone did not show evidence he called Ashton, nor could he remember talking to the then commissioner.

The counsel assisting the inquiry has not pinpointed exactly who made the decision – as all Victorian government officials and ministers, including the premier, pleaded ignorance over the decision – but Ashton’s incoming call records might allow the inquiry to see who Ashton had spoken to between his texts with Kershaw and Eccles and informed him about the use of private security.

A log of Ashton’s outgoing calls between 1pm and 6.45pm on 27 March do not show any calls being made until 1.24pm, when Ashton called the New South Wales police commissioner, Mick Fuller.

Under the Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act passed by the federal parliament in 2015, telecommunications companies are required to retain records of all incoming and outgoing calls, IP addresses and other metadata for two years for law enforcement investigation purposes.

Telstra, as Victoria police’s phone provider, has a record of Ashton’s incoming calls, however, a Victoria police spokesman told Guardian Australia that the company refused to provide the records when requested.

“Victoria police has gone to great lengths to cooperate fully with the inquiry as we understand the critical importance of its work. Victoria police did contact Telstra and request incoming call data for the former chief commissioner’s phone but they advised correctly that under the Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act 1979 they are unable to provide that data unless it relates to a criminal investigation or missing person investigation.”

But legal experts said there were multiple ways the call logs could have been legally accessed for the inquiry.

Monika Zalnieriute, a senior lecturer of law at Macquarie University, and Genna Churches, a PhD candidate at the University of NSW faculty of law and justice, have examined the data retention legislation closely.

The pair told Guardian Australia in a joint statement the refusal by Telstra to provide the logs “is not grounded in law at best, and is deliberately confusing, at worst, because there are quite a few ways for Victoria police to access Ashton’s data”.

They said one potential avenue allowed in the mandatory data retention legislation was for “protecting public revenue”.

“We cannot know if metadata was accessed under this category in similar circumstances in the past – there is no information because of the loose reporting requirements for enforcement agencies under the act and no reporting requirements under the Telecommunications Act,” they said.

