Telos Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

ASHBURN, Va., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Monday, August 16, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.



What: Telos Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, August 16, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 540-1172

International: (409) 217-8402

Conference ID: 2889372 Webcast: https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

