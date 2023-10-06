Telling a woman to wear make-up to work is sex harassment, tribunal rules

Outdoor restaurant tables - Chikako Nobuhara

Telling a woman to wear make-up to work is sex harassment, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Jahnayde Henry sued the Chinese restaurant where she worked as a waitress after she was told by her “draconian” boss she should wear make-up for her next shift as she looked “tired and unpresentable”.

An employment judge said that advising a female member of staff to “improve” how they look with make-up was a “sex-specific” comment and created a “humiliating environment” for Ms Henry.

The hearing was told Ms Henry had secured a job at Tattu, a high-end chain restaurant in central London with skyline views, when it opened in 2022, and underwent two weeks of training in March of that year.

‘Almost military’ approach

The restaurant’s “very strict” deputy manager, Joanna Huang, was “almost military” in her approach towards managing her staff, the tribunal heard.

On the first night of the restaurant’s opening, Ms Huang told Ms Henry her voice sounded “bland or boring” and that she should try to “liven it up” while serving customers.

In the next shift she worked, Ms Henry was then “criticised” for how effectively she was working and she would have to do better ‘“if she was going to make it as a server at Tattu”.

Ms Henry told the tribunal she was “checked and criticised every three minutes” of her 12-hour shifts – although the tribunal ruled this was a “figure of speech” rather than a literal description of the number of times she was admonished.

However, the panel found Ms Huang would have still “frequently” checked on Ms Henry in order to “maintain high standards” she demanded of her staff.

The tribunal heard Ms Huang told Ms Henry she looked “tired and unpresentable” and next time she came to work, she “should wear make-up”.

Manager denied comment

Although Ms Huang denied this, the panel found she had made such a comment, after hearing “observations about make-up were not unknown amongst [Tattu’s] managers”.

After just five shifts, Ms Henry resigned from her role in April 2022, claiming she had been left in tears after being “bullied” by a manager at work.

Ms Henry – who is black – then unsuccessfully sued the restaurant for race discrimination and harassment.

However, her claim of sex harassment regarding the make-up comment was upheld.

Judge Glennie said: “Having found that Ms Huang made the comment alleged by [Ms Henry], we accepted that this was unwanted by her.

“We then considered whether this amounted to conduct related to sex.

“We concluded that saying that an individual looked ‘tired and unpresentable’ was not related to sex, as that could equally be said to a man.

Comment was ‘sex-specific’

“In the tribunal’s judgement, saying that next time, the individual should wear some make-up, is a sex-specific comment, in that (although it is not unknown for men to wear make-up) it is not a comment that would ordinarily be made to a man.

“As to its effect, we found that [Ms Henry] perceived the comment as creating a humiliating environment for her, in that it meant that she should try to ‘improve’ her appearance with the use of make-up.

“We also found that it was reasonable that the comment had this effect: it would tend to undermine her self-esteem.”

Ms Henry’s compensation will be decided at a later date.