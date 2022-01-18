Who Is Telling The Truth? No.10 Says PM Has Never Lied To Parliament

Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings (Photo: HuffPost UK)

Downing Street today insisted Boris Johnson has never lied to parliament after a former aide accused him of lying over partygate.

Last night Dominic Cummings claimed the prime minister lied to parliament about a Downing Street garden party during the first lockdown and alleged that he directly warned Johnson it should not go ahead.

In a blog post, Cummings said he discussed the drinks party with the PM and told him: “You’ve got to get a grip of this madhouse.”

He alleged that Johnson “waved it aside”, adding that he would be prepared to “swear under oath” about the veracity of his account.

But asked by journalists if the prime minister had ever lied to the house, his official spokesman said simply: “No.”

Asked if the PM could have accidentally and in good faith misled parliament and could not remember the warnings from aides, the spokesman replied: “You’ve got the prime minister’s statement to the house. I don’t have anything to add beyond that.”

Johnson told the Commons he believed the “socially distanced drinks” were a work event and that he had gone into the garden to thank his staff for 25 minutes.

Cummings claimed he and another senior official told Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s principal private secretary who sent the “BYOB” email inviting staff to the party on May 20 2020, that the event was in breach of the rules.

He claimed Reynolds said he would check with the PM and that he believed another senior official spoke to Johnson about the party.

“The events of May 20 alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to parliament about parties,” Cummings wrote in a blog.

ITV’s political editor Robert Peston claimed he knew the identity of the other official who allegedly warned the PM about the party.

Peston wrote: “I know who sent the email to Martin Reynolds on 20 May 2020 telling him the planned ‘bring your own booze’ party should not go ahead — though the sender tells me he does not want to be seen as agent provocateur against the prime minister and has asked me not to name him.”

Story continues

A Downing Street source has backed up Dominic Cummings' claim that Boris Johnson was made aware in advance of a Downing Street drinks party during the first #COVID19 lockdown.@BethRigby reports.



Latest: https://t.co/SNBddzFpAe



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/zUPIDuu8tE — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 17, 2022

Yesterday No.10 said it was “not accurate” to suggest Johnson knew about a party held in the Downing Street garden on May 20.

His official spokesman said: “We made clear over the weekend that it’s untrue to say that the prime minister was told or warned ahead of that.”

They doubled down last night saying: “It is untrue that the prime minister was warned about the event in advance. As he said earlier this week he believed implicitly that this was a work event.

“He has apologised to the house and is committed to making a further statement once the investigation concludes.”

This morning deputy prime minister Dominic Raab insisted Cummings’ allegations were “nonsense”. But he said Johnson would “normally” be expected to resign if he intentionally misled Parliament.

The garden party is one of a number of events being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray who is expected to report back at the end of this week at the earliest.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...