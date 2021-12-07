Tellabs FlexSym ONT202 Excels Connecting Wi-Fi and IP Cameras over 10 Gigabit Optical LAN

Tellabs FlexSym ONT202

The Tellabs FlexSym Optical Network Terminal 202 (ONT202) offers two multi-gigabit Ethernet options for 1G, 2.5G, 5G and 10G speed connectivity over a 10-gigabit symmetrical passive optical network (ITU G.9807.1 XGS-PON).

Purpose-built Tellabs FlexSym ONT202 offers flexible design choices for connecting Wi-Fi 6 access points and IP Security Cameras over a 10 Gigabit Passive Optical LAN using Multi-Gigabit Ethernet.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, announces that Tellabs FlexSym® Optical Network Terminal 202 (ONT202), and System Release 31.4 (SR31.4) software is moving forward with initial customer deployments.

The Tellabs FlexSym ONT202 is equipped with one 10G and one 2.5G multi-gigabit Ethernet port. The ports are backwards compatible with legacy 1G, 100M, and 10M rates. These multi-gig ports paired with a 10-gigabit symmetrical PON based on ITU-T G.9807/G.987 XGS-PON is specifically engineered to deliver exceptional performance for demanding enterprise networking applications, such as:

Wi-Fi Connectivity – The multi-gig Ethernet over a 10G PON makes the ONT202 ideal for linking IEEE 802.1ax Wi-Fi 6 Access Points (AP) leveraging a fiber-based enterprise network. The ONT202 is plenum rated for deployment flexibility enabling installation near the AP and 60-watt Power over Ethernet (PoE) for the most demanding applications.

IP Camera Backhaul – Its industrial temperature range and high-power PoE capacity makes it well suited for outdoor IP surveillance camera networks.

High Density Option – Eleven (11) ONT202s can be racked together using a DIN-rail mounting rack solution for up to a twenty-two (22) port multi-gig Ethernet connectivity.

Outdoor Enclosure – Because the ONT202 supports industrial temperature range, customers can also order it with a NEMA enclosure making it ideal for outdoor hardened mounting.

To excel in these critical environments, the Tellabs FlexSym ONT202 supports the following unique product features:

10 Gigabit Symmetrical PON

Multi-gig Ethernet up to 10G

60W Power over Ethernet

Extended Temperature Range

Plenum Rated Compliance

Integrated Fiber Management

Local and Remote Powering

Software-Defined Global Profiles

“Our new Tellabs FlexSym ONT202 delivers unique advantages to our customers by combining the advantages of 10 gigabit PON plus multi-gigabit Ethernet, and then adding the design flexibilities for indoor, outdoor, low port count, high port counts and with many mounting options,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

To gather more information about the innovative Tellabs FlexSym ONT202, we invite you to download its product specifications data sheet.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of networking with access solutions for today, poised to deliver modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for service providers, enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to network operators for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit www.tellabs.com.

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

john.hoover@tellabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ec7f230-a122-4c32-aff2-ecfed008ae1a



