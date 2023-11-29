Tell us about a winter trip in southern Europe

Photograph: Recebin/Alamy

After the heat and crowds of high summer, southern Europe takes on a new charm out of season. The winter months can be a wonderful time for exploring hiking and biking trails, day trips to cultural sites (minus the queues) and long, lazy lunches. From Portugal to Cyprus, Spain to Slovenia, we’d love to hear about the places you’ve enjoyed visiting in the wintertime.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Coolstays property – the company has more than 3,000 worldwide. The best tips will appear in the Guardian Travel section and website.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on Wednesday 6 December at 9am

Have a look at our past winners and other tips

Callout

Read the terms and conditions here