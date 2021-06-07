Tell us: have you kicked the takeaway sandwich and coffee habit?

Photograph: Nick Ansell/PA

After more than a year of lockdown, furloughs and working from home, the idea of buying a coffee and a sandwich on the way to work, plus occasional top-ups during the day, seems like a thing of the past. Or does it?

As lockdown eases, some of us are already popping into Pret, Starbucks, Greggs or our local independent cafe at every opportunity. Others, meanwhile, have realised how much they used to spend and vowed: “Never again.”

Where do you fall on the spectrum? And why? If you’ve stopped spending, what are you using the money for? If you’re splashing out again, what do you get for your money?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.