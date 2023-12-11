Advertisement

Tell us: what happened to your love life after you quit dating apps?

Guardian community team
<span>Photograph: Composite image/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Composite image/Alamy

Love them or loathe them “the apps” have embedded themselves in the modern dating landscape, particularly in the last decade. But for many singles, the relationship to swiping right remains fraught.

So what happens when you opt out of the algorithm? We want to hear about your experiences of romance post-apps. How hard was it to kick the habit? How did it impact your mood and self esteem? How do you meet people now? Tips for making IRL connections and the times fate delivered are welcome too.

Callout