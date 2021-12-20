Tell us: are you a former teacher returning to school during the pandemic?

Photograph: MBI/Alamy

We would like to hear from former teachers planning to help at schools hit by staff absences during the pandemic





The Department for Education has asked former teachers to temporarily return to the classroom to assist schools hit by staff absences during the pandemic.

We would like to hear from former teachers who are planning to return to the classroom. Why have you decided to return? Have you experienced any issues with the recruitment process?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.