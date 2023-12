Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Both Spotify and Apple Music have released the lists of their best charting podcasts of 2023; with celebrity-led shows such as The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy dominating the Spotify charts, and crime and news shows such as Crime Junkie and The Daily taking the lead on Apple Music.

Which podcast was your favourite? You can tell us about it below.

Callout