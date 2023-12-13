Tell us about your favourite cultural trip – you could win a holiday voucher

Photograph: Palabra/Alamy

Have you travelled to see a particular work of art, museum, film location or cultural site that caught your imagination? Maybe the inspiration for your trip came from a great novel, or painting you just had to see in the flesh. We want to hear about a cultural highlight in the UK or elsewhere in Europe that made or enriched your trip.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Coolstays property – the company has more than 3,000 worldwide. The best tips will appear in the Guardian Travel section and website.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on Wednesday 20 December at 9am GMT

Have a look at our past winners and other tips

Callout

Read the terms and conditions here