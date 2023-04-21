Tell us about your favorite tree in the Triangle (and send us a photo, if you can)

It can be so hard to pick favorites, but we’re asking you to anyway.

Ahead of Arbor Day, The News & Observer wants to hear about our readers’ favorite trees in the Triangle. Send us a photo of your favorite tree and tell us what makes it your favorite.

Email your photo and story to ask@newsobserver.com by Wednesday, April 26. Please keep your story to three sentences or fewer.

Here are a few examples from folks in our newsroom.

Favorite trees by The N&O’s staff

Capitol bureau chief Dawn B. Vaughan’s favorite tree is outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh.

“My favorite tree is this Ginko tree at the back door entrance of the Legislative Building on Lane Street. The leaves turn yellow, and it’s gorgeous,” said Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan, Capitol bureau chief and politics reporter.

Investigations editor Cathy Clabby’s favorite tree is in Duke Gardens.

“I can’t count how often I’ve run by this saucer magnolia in bloom at Duke Gardens. Every time it stops me in my tracks,” said Cathy Clabby, investigations editor.

Service journalist Kimberly Cataudella’s favorite tree in the Triangle is in Coker Arboretum.

“It didn’t even take me a full week to fall in love with living in North Carolina. My church, which gathers equally in a dimly lit movie theater and under a gorgeous tree in Coker Arboretum, helped seal the deal. I’m thankful for all the conversations had, songs sung and friendships made underneath its canopy,” said Kimberly Cataudella, service journalism reporter.

Now tell us yours!

Triangle Asked & Answered: What do you want to know?

Have a question about something in our community? The News & Observer’s Service Journalism team wants your questions for our Triangle Asked & Answered series. Reach out to us by filling out this form or by sending an email to ask@newsobserver.com.