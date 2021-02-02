Tell us about your family lockdown activities for the chance to win a £200 holiday prize

Keeping the kids entertained in lockdown isn’t easy, but taking up new family hobbies and activities can help everyone stay calm. Whether it’s photographing or exploring your local area, dreaming up treasure hunts in the garden or putting on puppet shows, what has helped keep boredom and anxiety at bay? We’d love to hear about uplifting activities your kids have discovered – and why it’s been a lifeline.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by travel expert Tom Hall, will win a £200 voucher from glamping specialist Canopy & Stars, which has more than 700 places to stay amid nature. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website, and maybe the paper, too.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on 9 February at 9am GMT

Have a look at our past winners and other tips

Read the terms and conditions here

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.