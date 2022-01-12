Tell us: are you facing a steep rise in your energy bills in the UK?

Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Customers are expecting a steep rise in what they pay for household energy, following the increase in the regulator’s price cap in October and the failure of several small providers. As the regulator Ofgem decides how to set the price cap for April onwards, some have predicted average bills could soar by as much as £700 a year.

We would like to hear what has happened to your energy bills. Have you seen a rise already? Have you been told that one is on its way? If so, by how much? What impact will this have on your household income? We also want to hear if you are coming to the end of a fixed rate tariff and face an increase.

