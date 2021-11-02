Tell us: how has cognitive behavioural therapy changed your life?

Following the death of Aaron Beck, the “father” of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), at age 100, we would like to hear your own experiences of the treatment. How has CBT changed your life?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.