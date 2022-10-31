Tell us: have you been affected by unreliable train services?

Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Metro mayors have called on the government to urgently address the “serious damage” caused by unreliable train services in the north of England.

Five mayors from West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Liverpool and North of Tyne said last-minute cancellations were making “life miserable for people in the north, and cause serious damage to the economy” in a joint statement.

We’d like to speak to people in the north of England about their experience with TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast train services. How reliable are services in your area? Have you been affected by cancellations?

Share your experiences

