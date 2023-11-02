Tell us: how have you been affected by Storm Ciarán?

Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

A “danger to life” amber warning is in place for wind across southern England, which has reached almost 80mph. Hundreds of schools have shut, roads closed, flights and bus and rail routes disrupted due to the wind and very heavy rain.

Storm Ciarán has affected several European countries. In northern France the storm left one person dead and 1.2m households without electricity on Thursday with parts of Brittany and Normandy on red alert for strong winds.

