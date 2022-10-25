Tell us: have you been affected by a flooding event?

<span>Photograph: Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images</span>
This year has seen huge floods in Pakistan, devastating the country and killing upwards of 1,700 people. But it’s not the only nation to be severely affected – millions have been displaced around the world due to climate change-related flooding, in Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Australia and Venezuela among others.

Have you been affected by a flooding event? What was the extent of the damage? What’s the situation like now? And how are you planning to rebuild?

Share your experiences

