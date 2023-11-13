Tell us: have you been affected by the closure of Interstate 10 in Los Angeles?

Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP

A section of highway in downtown Los Angeles may be closed indefinitely following a huge fire on Saturday.

State governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon after a fire at a storage facility underneath an elevated section of Interstate 10, caught fire and spread across eight acres (three hectares) – – and burned for more than three hours causing damage to the infrastructure. At least 16 unhoused people living under underneath the highway were evacuated and brought to shelters.

The I-10 closure between Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue will have ripple effects on local streets and other key freeways including State Route 60 and Interstate 5, the California highway patrol said.



